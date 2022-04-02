iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

SHY opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000.

