IRISnet Price Tops $0.0714 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. IRISnet has a total market cap of $89.97 million and $3.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,070,468,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,470,050 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

