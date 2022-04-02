IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.88. 786,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,572,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after buying an additional 292,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after buying an additional 254,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

