IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

LON:IPO opened at GBX 89.90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. IP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.70 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.20 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £928.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. IP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

