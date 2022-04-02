Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

PSCF stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

