Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 882,704 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INUV. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,666,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 833,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

