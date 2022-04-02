Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded up $3.09 on Friday, hitting $483.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.60.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.