Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. Intuit has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

