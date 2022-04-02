IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.00. 136,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,200.00, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 719,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,559 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

