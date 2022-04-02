inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of INTT opened at $10.87 on Friday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $119.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

