Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.68

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.68 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 234856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITP. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38.

Intertape Polymer Group ( TSE:ITP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.16 million. Analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.