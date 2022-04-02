International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $934.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

