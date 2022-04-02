International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

