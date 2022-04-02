Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

IBKR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. 754,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,606 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $1,309,217.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 697,920 shares of company stock worth $49,022,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.