Insider Selling: SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells $351,400.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $351,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 192.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

