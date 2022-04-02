Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 456,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

