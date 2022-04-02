Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 19,866 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

