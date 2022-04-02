Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells C$221,250.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,878,665.75.

Gary Souverein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Gary Souverein sold 2,600 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.78, for a total transaction of C$38,415.00.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a current ratio of 33.47 and a quick ratio of 31.87. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.34 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

CHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

