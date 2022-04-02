Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells 302,305 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
