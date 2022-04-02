Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells 302,305 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,633,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

