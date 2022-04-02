Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 13,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.