Insider Buying: Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Director Purchases 124,785 Shares of Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) Director Fred Telling purchased 124,785 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Oragenics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 410,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

