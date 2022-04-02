Insider Buying: Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS) Insider Purchases A$29,999.34 in Stock

Next Science Limited (ASX:NXS – Get Rating) insider Mark Compton acquired 34,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.34 ($22,555.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.
