Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a P/E ratio of -556,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

