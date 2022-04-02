Insider Buying: ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) insider Paul Meader bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($29,800.89).

Paul Meader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Paul Meader bought 921 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £598.65 ($784.19).

LON:LBOW opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Friday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

