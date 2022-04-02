Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE IR opened at $50.25 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

