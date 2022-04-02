Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NYSE IR opened at $50.25 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.