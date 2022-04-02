Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $64.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

IR stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.25. 3,671,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,604. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746,032 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

