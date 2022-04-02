Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrias Bachoco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:IBA opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $36.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

