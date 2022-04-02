India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 397,322 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.06.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 3,219.66%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in India Globalization Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.