India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 397,322 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.06.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 3,219.66%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.
