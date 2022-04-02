IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Trading 1.4% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 83,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 133,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

