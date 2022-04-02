IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Trading 1.4% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 83,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 133,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMPACT Silver (ISVLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.