IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to report $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%.

IDBA opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

