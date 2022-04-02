ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

ICLR stock opened at $246.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $193.25 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ICON Public by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

