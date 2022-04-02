ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of IBN opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
