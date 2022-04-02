ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of IBN opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,532,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,486,000 after purchasing an additional 883,181 shares during the period. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.