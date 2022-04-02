ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.76 or 0.07368073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,496.97 or 0.99830185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00055545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

