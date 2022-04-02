Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.05

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as low as $5.81. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1,826 shares trading hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.
About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
