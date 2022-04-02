Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $202.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

