Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.16. Humacyte shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 8,058 shares.

HUMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 573,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

