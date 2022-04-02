Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 4.6% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 56,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 273,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huize during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huize by 41.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Huize during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huize by 18.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Huize by 201.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 247,056 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

