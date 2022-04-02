Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.00

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $40.55. Hudson Global shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 39,032 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
