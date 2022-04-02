Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.00

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.00 and traded as high as $40.55. Hudson Global shares last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 39,032 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a market cap of $110.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.56. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.