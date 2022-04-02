Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

