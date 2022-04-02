Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
