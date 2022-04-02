HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Stock Price Up 75.7%

HTC Co. (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 75.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
About HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HTC (HTCKF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.