HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Stock Price Up 75.7%

HTC Co. (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 75.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

About HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF)

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

