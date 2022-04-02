HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after buying an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HP by 179.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 117,361 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 71.9% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 20,832,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,254,383. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

