Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,901,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

