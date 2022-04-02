Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 248,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,763. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

