HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $821.45

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 821.45 ($10.76) and traded as high as GBX 857 ($11.23). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 850 ($11.13), with a volume of 825,571 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.51) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.03) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,265.70 ($16.58).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 725.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 821.45.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.