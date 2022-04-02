Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Update

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $19,147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,941,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,716,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPLT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.74. 100,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,640. Home Plate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

