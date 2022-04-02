Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

HOMB opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

