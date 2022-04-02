Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 247 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.75. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86).

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($493,837.88).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (Get Rating)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

