Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 202,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 149,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

