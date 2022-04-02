HNI (NYSE:HNI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. HNI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,977. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HNI by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HNI by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 29,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in HNI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

