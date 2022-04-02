HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan Acquires 999 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan purchased 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $19,370.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HireQuest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
