HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan Acquires 999 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Shanahan purchased 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $19,370.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. HireQuest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HireQuest by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HireQuest by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

HireQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

